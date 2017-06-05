June 5 Puerto Rico on Monday declared that the
2016 Zika epidemic is over, saying transmission of the virus
that can cause birth defects when pregnant women are exposed has
fallen significantly.
About 10 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been
reported in each four-week period since April 2017, down from
more than 8,000 cases reported in a four-week period at the peak
of the epidemic in August 2016, the Puerto Rico Health
Department said in a statement.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
however, has not changed its travel advice, noting that pregnant
women should not travel to Puerto Rico.
"At this time, there are no plans to change CDC's travel
recommendations for Puerto Rico. The agency is reviewing recent
surveillance data and will update recommendations based on
review of data," CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said in an emailed
statement.
On its website, the CDC cites public health reports saying
that "mosquitoes in Puerto Rico are infected with Zika virus and
are spreading it to people."
CDC acting Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said in a statement
that she is "pleased that the peak of the Zika outbreak in
Puerto Rico has come to a close." However, she said, "We cannot
let our guard down."
Schuchat said CDC will continue to focus on protecting
pregnant women and work closely with the Puerto Rican health
department to support Zika surveillance and prevention efforts
on the island, which is a U.S. territory.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)