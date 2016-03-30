March 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would allow the use of an experimental test to screen donated blood for the Zika virus.

The test, manufactured by a New Jersey-based unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, may be used for screening donated blood in areas with active mosquito-borne transmission of Zika virus, the FDA said. (1.usa.gov/1RyqW1Z)

The agency recommended last month that blood should no longer be collected from regions where the Zika virus is circulating. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)