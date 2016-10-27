Oct 27 Sanofi has struck a
collaboration deal with a leading Brazilian research institute
to speed development of a Zika vaccine, consolidating the French
drugmaker's leading position in the race to defeat the
mosquito-borne virus.
The deal with the Fiocruz public health centre follows a
tie-up in July between Sanofi and a U.S. Army research
institute, which gave the drugmaker access to one of the
furthest advanced vaccines in development.
Sanofi said on Thursday that all three research
organisations would now work together to "increase the
likelihood of successfully developing and licensing a safe and
effective Zika vaccine as quickly as possible".
The French company has taken pole position among major
drugmakers in Zika vaccine research, reflecting its expertise in
developing shots against other so-called flaviviruses, such as
yellow fever, dengue and Japanese encephalitis.
In February, the World Health Organization declared a global
public health emergency because of Zika's apparent link to
microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small heads and serious
developmental problems. That has galvanized efforts to speed up
vaccine development.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)