Feb 2 The University of South Australia said on
Tuesday it was working on a vaccine for the Zika virus with
Australian biotech Sementis Ltd, a day after the World Health
Organization declared the mosquito-borne disease an
international public health emergency.
Sanofi SA also said on Tuesday it had launched a
project to develop a vaccine against the virus.
So far, small biotech companies and universities have taken
the initiative to develop a vaccine, although Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has said it is studying whether its
vaccine technology can be used against the virus.
Zika, a close cousin of dengue and chikungunya, causes mild
fever and rash. An estimated 80 percent of those infected suffer
no symptoms, making it difficult for pregnant women to know
whether they have been infected.
The University of South Australia and Sementis have already
developed a chikungunya vaccine, which is currently in the
process of being clinically tested. (bit.ly/1PcM2Sr)
