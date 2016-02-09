By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The Obama administration has
no immediate need for funding to combat the Zika virus because
money remains unspent from fighting the two-year-long Ebola
outbreak, a member of the Republican Senate leadership said on
Tuesday.
Lawmakers are debating what resources are needed as Zika
spreads in South and Central America and the Caribbean and
raises fears of the possibility of birth defects.
But while Democrats joined with the administration to call
for more than $1.8 billion in emergency funding, Republicans say
there is no need for immediate action and intend to have
hearings on Capitol Hill, including a meeting with U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell on Tuesday.
"We all believe this needs to be dealt with," said Senator
Roy Blunt of Missouri, who will chair a hearing about Zika on
Thursday.
"There's still money left that was appropriated for Ebola,"
Blunt told reporters. "So there's no immediate shortage of money
for the administration to do what they think needs to be done."
He said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
the National Institutes of Health have received additional
funding. Most of the money sought by Obama would be spent in the
United States on testing, surveillance and response.
A Republican aide said the government had $1.49 billion left
in Ebola funding as of Dec. 31, 2015. The Ebola outbreak began
in West Africa in December 2013.
The CDC received a $272 million increase for 2016, the aide
said.
Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services
were not immediately available to comment.
Democrats rejected the Republican agenda of hearings and
called for action on Obama's plan. "All the lip service in the
world isn't going to protect America from the Zika virus," said
Senator Charles Schumer of New York, the Senate's No. 3
Democrat.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an
international health emergency on Feb. 1, citing a "strongly
suspected" relationship between Zika infection in pregnancy and
microcephaly, a condition marked by abnormally small head size
that can result in developmental problems.
Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of
microcephaly and has identified evidence of Zika infection in 17
of these cases. But much remains unknown about Zika.
