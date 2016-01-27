Trays with the larvae of Aedes aegyti mosquito are seen in a research area to help prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the entomology department of the Minister of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

SINGAPORE Tropical Singapore, already battling potentially fatal dengue fever, will introduce measures to control the risk of mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, the government said on Wednesday.

There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika, a close cousin of dengue and chikungunya. The virus is transmitted by the same type of mosquitoes that spread dengue and Singapore has suffered a spike in dengue cases this month.

Singapore is asking returning travellers from affected areas to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever and skin rashes.

The government "will implement a set of control measures to reduce the risk of the Zika virus becoming entrenched in Singapore", including advisory posters at the airport for outbound travellers and hospitalising all confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick Macfie)