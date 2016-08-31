SINGAPORE Aug 31 Thirteen Indian citizens are
among those infected in an outbreak of the Zika virus in
Singapore, according to a person at the Indian High Commission
in the city-state.
Foreign construction workers have been hit hardest in the
first days of the mosquito-borne disease's outbreak. Singapore
announced the first locally contracted case of Zika late on
Saturday.
Of the first 56 cases of Zika identified by late Monday,
three dozen were foreign workers on a property development site
where they worked and lived with more than 450 others.
Total Zika infections had increased to 82 by late Tuesday,
but the Singapore government has not disclosed whether any of
the more recent cases involved foreign workers. It did not
respond to Reuters questions about the nationality of those
infected.
The person at the Indian High Commission did not know if the
Indian citizens affected were in the construction industry.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said it had asked the
Singapore government if any of its nationals were among those
diagnosed with the Zika virus, but had yet to hear back.
Many of the 360,000 or so foreign workers in Singapore's
building industry are from the Indian sub-continent, including
India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. While many are paid as little
as S$2 an hour ($1.47), work 12-14 hour days and rarely take
days off, they can still potentially earn significantly more in
Singapore than at home.
"MOST SUSCEPTIBLE"
Some dormitory rooms where workers live can house more than
a dozen people and have no working fans, increasing their
potential exposure to mosquitoes as windows are often left open,
rights groups and some foreign workers told Reuters.
Government regulations already require employers and
dormitory operators to take efforts to avoid mosquito breeding
habitats as part of a long-standing battle with dengue, another
mosquito-borne virus, but rights groups say they are concerned
that these rules are not always followed.
Heena Kanwar, executive director of the Humanitarian
Organisation for Migration Economics, says foreign workers are
"the most susceptible group" for infections "because of their
living conditions."
Reuters was unable to gain access to workers at the
construction site which was the focal point of the initial Zika
infections. A spokesperson for Woh Hup, the main contractor at
the site - which is under a "stop work" order - directed queries
to the authorities "as the case is still under investigation."
A spokeswoman for the site's owner, Guocoland,
said the company was unable to comment "beyond what has been
released by the authorities."
Only local media were invited to a site visit by Minister of
State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck on Tuesday, reporting that those
diagnosed with the Zika virus were still living on site, but
were separated from other workers, in rooms with internet access
and delivered meals.
Debbie Fordyce, member of the executive committee of the
group Transient Workers Count Too, noted that Singapore doesn't
release a nationality breakdown of foreign workers in its
construction industry, so it's not surprising it has not
disclosed where workers with the Zika virus are from.
"It could either be for the protection of the foreign
workers, so that certain groups are not ostracised and
identified as carriers of the virus, or to avoid drawing further
attention to the poor living conditions," she said.
Dormitory operators, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said government agencies carry out regular site
inspections, and this week sprayed insecticide and looked for
potential mosquito breeding habitats.
They say the government acts quickly if conditions are
sub-standard, and operators are required to have at least one
sick bay available or contingency plans for infectious diseases.
One dorm operator said it was hard to monitor the spread of
infectious diseases, noting there were as many as 240 workers on
just one level of his premises.
Manpower Minister Teo told local media on Tuesday that
action would be taken against operators who don't take
preventive measures "because this is a very serious issue."
It's still not known where the other foreign workers with
Zika are from.
The High Commission of Bangladesh and the Thai embassy said
they did not have any workers among those who tested positive. A
Sri Lankan foreign ministry official said it had not been
informed of any infections, and the Chinese foreign ministry
said in Beijing it had no information about any of its nationals
in Singapore having Zika.
