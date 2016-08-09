BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 9 The recent death of an infant in the Houston area has been linked to the Zika virus, state health officials said on Tuesday.
The mother of the infant had recently traveled to Latin America when she was pregnant, and the baby acquired the infection in the womb, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete