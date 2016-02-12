(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Feb 12 Some 38 percent of U.S. multinationals,
universities and non-profits surveyed by an arm of the State
Department are allowing female employees to defer travel or
leave countries where the Zika virus has been reported.
A fifth of the 321 respondents said they were giving male
employees similar options, a sign of how employers' travel
policies are diverging as they react to the mosquito-borne virus
and uncertainty about the way it is transmitted.
Scientists are investigating a potential link between Zika
infections of pregnant women and more than 4,000 suspected cases
in Brazil of microcephaly, a condition marked by abnormally
small head size that can result in developmental problems.
The State Department's Overseas Security Advisory Council
(OSAC), which has a membership of more than 3,500 U.S. companies
and institutions that do business abroad, surveyed its members
and reported the results on Feb. 5.
Boeing Co, Microsoft Corp, Walt Disney Co
and others assist OSAC, according to its website.
The largest share of the survey's respondents, none of whom
were identified, were only recommending ways employees can avoid
mosquito bites or inform themselves via the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health
Organization (WHO).
Multinational companies contacted separately by Reuters
showed a similar split over how to respond to the virus's rapid
spread in Latin America and the Caribbean.
While airlines and cruise ship operators have yet to report
declines in bookings because of the disease, that may be in
store if the virus lingers, Credit Suisse analyst Julie Yates
said in a research note on Thursday.
FASTER THAN EBOLA
In line with CDC guidance, Wal Mart Stores Inc,
American Express Co and snack-maker Mondelez
International Inc have told workers who are pregnant or
considering pregnancy to consult with health professionals
before visiting any of the 26 countries and territories where
Zika is active. The WHO declared an international emergency for
Zika on Feb. 1, but much remains unknown about the virus.
Chevron Corp, which has significant operations in
Brazil and Venezuela, is among companies with a more expansive
policy that allows any concerned employee to opt out of travel,
spokesman Kurt Glaubitz said.
By contrast, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co
and security products company Allegion PLC have told
employees about precautions for travel but they have not
publicly disclosed policy changes for women of child-bearing
age.
U.S. companies have reacted faster than during past
epidemics, such as the two-year-long outbreak of Ebola in West
Africa that began in December 2013, because Zika is spreading in
their backyard, said Christopher Pardee, manager of health
intelligence at travel risk consultancy iJET.
Some 41 percent of Americans aware of the disease have said
they are less likely to take a trip to affected regions, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll found a week ago.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Nathan Layne in Chicago;
Editing by Christian Plumb and Grant McCool)