WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
on Thursday called on the Republican-led Congress to allow a
vote on funding to combat the Zika virus, calling the efforts to
fight it a "national emergency."
Biden called for an up-or-down vote speaking alongside
fellow Democrats at the Capitol. U.S. lawmakers are mired in a
political logjam over $1.1 billion in funding to address Zika as
the Senate prepares to possibly consider legislation as soon as
next week.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by
Bernard Orr)