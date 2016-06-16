By Bill Berkrot
| June 16
June 16 Three babies have been born in the
United States with birth defects linked to likely Zika virus
infections in the mothers during pregnancy, along with three
cases of lost pregnancies linked to Zika, federal health
officials said on Thursday.
The six cases reported as of June 9 were included in a U.S.
Zika pregnancy registry set up by the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention. The agency said it will begin regular
reporting of poor outcomes of pregnancies with laboratory
evidence of possible Zika virus infection in the 50 states and
the District of Columbia.
The CDC established the registry to monitor pregnancies for
a broad range of poor outcomes linked to Zika.
The U.S. cases so far involve women who contracted the virus
outside the United States in areas with active Zika outbreaks,
or were infected through unprotected sex with an infected
partner. There have not yet been any cases of local transmission
of the mosquito-borne virus in the United States. Health experts
expect local transmission to occur as mosquito season gets
underway, especially in Gulf Coast states, such as Florida and
Texas.
Two cases of babies born with microcephaly in the United
States had previously been reported in Hawaii and New Jersey.
The rare birth defect is marked by unusually small head size and
potentially severe developmental problems.
The CDC declined to provide details of the three cases it
reported on Thursday.
Poor birth outcomes reported include those that are known to
be caused by Zika such as microcephaly and other severe fetal
defects, including calcium deposits in the brain indicating
possible brain damage, excess fluid in the brain cavities and
surrounding the brain, absent or poorly formed brain structures
and abnormal eye development.
The lost pregnancies include miscarriage, stillbirths and
terminations with evidence of the birth defects.
The plan to issue updated regular reports is intended to
ensure that the most up-to-date information about pregnancy
outcomes linked with the Zika virus is publicly available, the
CDC said.
The agency said the information is essential for planning
for clinical, public health and other services needed to support
pregnant women and families affected by Zika.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Will Dunham)