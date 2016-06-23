(Adds quoted from lawmaker, details on measure)
WASHINGTON, June 22 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives and Senate agreed on Wednesday to $1.1
billion to fight the Zika virus, a House Republican lawmaker
said, shortchanging President Barack Obama's funding request and
angering Democrats by making other cuts to pay for it.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said
funding would be for fiscal years 2016 and 2017. He said he
hoped a vote on the measure could be held in the next day or
two. Obama has requested $1.9 billion.
"With the threat of Zika virus to pregnant women especially,
we must pass this bill before we leave town" this week for a
ten-day recess, Rogers told reporters.
But the White House said the allocation fell short.
"This plan from congressional Republicans is four months
late and nearly a billion dollars short of what our public
health experts have said is necessary to do everything possible
to fight the Zika virus, and steals funding from other health
priorities," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a
statement.
Earnest said the Republican plan would limit needed birth
control services for women seeking to prevent Zika, which can be
spread through unprotected sex -- "a clear indication they don't
take seriously the threat from the Zika virus."
Democrats have been urging Republicans for months to agree
to more Zika funding; the White House first requested $1.9
billion in February. To fight Zika, the administration has
already reprogrammed nearly $600 million that had been set aside
to fight Ebola.
House Democrats said they would not go along with the deal
because of $750 million in budget cuts elsewhere that the
Republicans want to use to pay for the Zika spending.
Representative Nita Lowey, the top Democrat on the House
Appropriations Committee, and other Democrats said the
Republican agreement "provides an insufficient amount, and
offsets a portion of this funding by cutting other critically
needed public health resources."
Senate Democrats also voiced displeasure, clouding the
outlook for it passing the Senate even if it gets through the
House.
"A narrowly partisan proposal that cuts off women's access
to birth control, shortchanges veterans and rescinds Obamacare
funds to cover the cost is not a serious response to the threat
from the Zika virus," Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said
in a statement.
Rogers said that $543 million of the $1.1 billion would come
from unspent funds that had been set aside for implementing
Obamacare in U.S. territories, while $107 million would come
from unused funds to fight another virus, Ebola. Another $100
million would come from unused administrative funds at the
Department of Health and Human Services, he said.
