By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 3 U.S. government researchers
said on Wednesday they have begun their first clinical trial of
a Zika vaccine as concerns over the mosquito-borne virus mount
following the first cases of local transmission in the
continental United States.
There is no approved vaccine or drug for Zika, a virus
spreading rapidly in the Americas that can cause the birth
defect microcephaly, marked by small head size that can lead to
severe developmental problems in babies.
A number of companies and academic groups are racing to
develop a Zika vaccine, which is not expected to be ready for
widespread use for at least two to three years.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
(NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health federal
research agency, said its early-stage clinical trial will
involve at least 80 healthy volunteers ages 18 to 35 at three
study sites. It said the trial will evaluate the experimental
vaccine's safety and ability to elicit an immune system
response.
"A safe and effective vaccine to prevent Zika virus
infection and the devastating birth defects it causes is a
public health imperative," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said
in a statement.
U.S. vaccine maker Inovio Pharmaceuticals in June
won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to begin testing
its Zika vaccine in humans. It began its clinical trial last
month, aiming to enroll 40 healthy adult volunteers in Miami,
Philadelphia and Quebec City.
U.S. concerns over Zika, which is spreading rapidly in the
Americas and has hit Brazil the hardest, have increased since
Florida authorities last week reported the first signs of local
transmission of the virus in a Miami neighborhood. Public health
officials have said small, localized outbreaks are likely in
southern U.S. states already vulnerable to mosquito-borne
disease.
The White House said President Barack Obama spoke by
telephone to Florida Governor Rick Scott about the Zika
outbreak.
Texas health officials said on Wednesday that they were on
high alert for local Zika transmission and urged residents to
follow precautions against mosquito bites.
"It's the perfect mix - local transmission in Florida,
travel to Brazil, and we're at the height of mosquito season in
Texas," said John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health
Services commissioner, referring to the Olympic Games beginning
this week in Rio.
Fauci said that while it will "take some time" before a
vaccine against Zika is commercially available, the launch of
the study marked an important step forward.
The study sites for the NIH vaccine trial were: NIH
facilities in Bethesda, Maryland; the University of Maryland
School of Medicine in Baltimore; and Emory University in
Atlanta.
The NIAID said the vaccine approach is similar to one used
for another vaccine it developed for West Nile virus. The Zika
vaccine includes a piece of DNA that has been engineered to
contain genes for proteins of the Zika virus. Such DNA vaccines
do not contain infectious material so they cannot cause a person
to become infected with Zika, the NIAID said.
STRATEGIES IN THE ZIKA FIGHT
U.S. officials are willing to consider a range of options to
control the spread of the Zika virus, the White House said in
response to questions about whether it would be willing to relax
restrictions on some pesticides.
"We'll certainly rely on the advice of experts in making
decisions about the most effective strategies to deploy to fight
the mosquito population," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
told a news briefing.
As with past, high-profile disease outbreaks, a new crop of
businesses have begun to tout unproven products that protect
against Zika.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said his office
has sent cease-and-desist letters to seven companies accused of
deceptively marketing ineffective Zika-protection products.
Schneiderman also issued an alert warning consumers against the
companies' advertisements, which mainly promote ultrasonic and
botanical oil-based mosquito repellants.
Those products, mostly sold online with some at discount and
local stores, "simply don't work," Schneiderman told a news
conference.
Schneiderman said his office will pursue further legal
action if the companies do not respond to the cease-and-desist
letters, which warn businesses to halt unlawful activity. He
said they were mainly "fly-by-night" operations likely to shut
down and pop up elsewhere to evade law enforcement.
"Our first goal is to shut them down," Schneiderman said.
(Reporting by Will Dunham, Additional reporting by Jessica Dye
and Anthony Lin in New York and Doina Chiacu in Washington;
Editing by Michele Gershberg and Bernard Orr)