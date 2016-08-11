WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi said the Obama administration may announce as early
as Thursday that it is shifting more money into fighting the
Zika virus.
"Maybe today or tomorrow," Pelosi told reporters in a
hallway on Thursday. She did not give an amount, but said, "I
think they are going to try to do it a piece at a time, hoping
that something else will happen," an apparent reference to the
administration's request that the Republican-led Congress
approve a funding bill to combat the virus.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)