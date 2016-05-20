BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
WASHINGTON May 20 President Barack Obama on Friday urged the U.S. Congress to pass a bill to boost emergency funding to deal with the Zika virus, saying it was critical for Americans thinking about having children to be assured about the government's response.
"This is not something where we can build a wall to prevent. Mosquitoes don't go through customs," Obama told reporters after meeting with top health officials in the Oval Office.
"Congress needs to get me a bill. It needs to get me a bill that has sufficient funds to do the job. They should not be going off on recess before this is done," he said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.