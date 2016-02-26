CHICAGO Feb 26 A study of nine pregnant women
from the United States who traveled to countries where the Zika
virus was circulating shows two had miscarriages, two had
abortions, two had apparently healthy children, and one child
was born with severe microcephaly, U.S. health officials said on
Friday.
Doctors were still following the two remaining pregnancies,
which so far appear to be progressing without complications, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Brazil is investigating thousands of cases of babies born
with abnormally small heads thought to be linked with Zika, a
mosquito-borne virus circulating in Latin America and the
Caribbean.
In this small case series, Zika virus infection during
pregnancy was associated with a range of outcomes, including
early pregnancy losses, congenital microcephaly, and apparently
healthy infants, the CDC said. Microcephaly is a birth defect
associated with undersized heads and developmental problems.
More information will be available in the future from a new
CDC registry for U.S. pregnant women with confirmed Zika virus
infection and their infants.
An analysis of some cases showed the virus had crossed the
placenta and affected the fetuses.
In one, a woman traveled to a Zika-affected area when she
was five weeks pregnant. Antibody testing confirmed a recent
Zika infection. The mother miscarried at eight weeks gestation,
and an analysis of the fetus detected Zika virus.
In another, a woman in her 30s had traveled to a
Zika-affected area when she was about 12 weeks pregnant. Shortly
after her return, she developed a fever, eye pain, body aches
and a rash. Testing confirmed a recent Zika infection.
In another of the cases, a woman who had lived in Brazil
gave birth to an infant with severe microcephaly. The CDC did
not release details on where the baby was born. In January, the
CDC released details of a case of a U.S. woman who had lived in
Brazil and gave birth to a microcephalic baby in Hawaii.
On Jan. 15, 2016, the CDC issued an advisory telling
pregnant women to consider postponing travel to areas with
active transmission of Zika virus.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly in babies.
Brazil has confirmed more than 580 cases of microcephaly,
and considers most of them to be related to Zika infections in
the mothers. Brazil is investigating an additional 4,100
suspected cases of microcephaly.
