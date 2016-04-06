WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said on Wednesday it will redirect $589 million in funds to prepare for and respond to the Zika virus before the mosquito that carries it begins to emerge in the continental United States.

But White House budget director Shaun Donovan said the move was only a temporary fix for Zika finding and said some measures would have to be delayed, curtailed or stopped unless the U.S. Congress approves an emergency funding request for more than $1.8 billion, made earlier this year.

"We should not play with fire here," Donovan told reporters on a conference call.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner)