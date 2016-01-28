World Health Organization Director Communicable Diseases and Health Analysis Marcos Espinal addresses the delegates during the WHO Executive Board information session for Member States on Zika virus in Geneva, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The Zika virus is strongly suspected of causing birth defects and may infect 3-4 million people in the Americas, including 1.5 million in Brazil, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday.

Marcos Espinal, head of communicable diseases at PAHO -- the WHO's Americas arm -- said a study would soon be published suggesting a correlation between Zika and microcephaly -- babies born with small heads and brains -- in Brazil.

"We don't know yet if this virus crosses the placenta and generates or causes microcephaly. We think it plays a role. There's no doubt about that," he told the WHO's executive board meeting in Geneva.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and John Stonestreet)