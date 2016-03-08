GENEVA, March 8 The World Health Organization
(WHO) called on Tuesday for urgent research into different
strains of the Zika virus and said that health services in
affected areas should be ready for potential increases in the
incidence of neurological syndromes and/or congenital
malformations.
The United Nations agency, acting on advice from independent
experts led by Dr David Heymann, said in a statement that
pregnant women "should be advised not to travel to areas with
ongoing Zika virus outbreaks", but did not recommend any general
trade or travel restrictions.
"We can expect more cases and further geographical spread,"
WHO Director-General Margaret Chan told a news briefing. "Sexual
transmission is more common than previously assumed."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles)