BRIEF-Ortoma to carry out rights issue of about SEK 38 mln
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF A AND B SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 38 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
GENEVA Jan 28 The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on the international response to the Zika virus outbreak that is supected of a link to birth defects in Brazil, WHO chief Margaret Chan said on Thursday.
Chan said the disease had gone from a mild threat to one of "alarming proportions", and the committee would help determine the appropriate level of international response and research priorities. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, May 18 An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo involving up to 20 people is in an extremely remote area and presents a high risk at a national level, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.