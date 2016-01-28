GENEVA Jan 28 The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on the international response to the Zika virus outbreak that is supected of a link to birth defects in Brazil, WHO chief Margaret Chan said on Thursday.

Chan said the disease had gone from a mild threat to one of "alarming proportions", and the committee would help determine the appropriate level of international response and research priorities. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)