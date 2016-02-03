GENEVA Feb 3 The World Health Organization
(WHO) voiced concern on Wednesday at a report that the Zika
virus had been sexually transmitted in the United States and
called for further investigation.
The first known case of Zika virus transmission in the
United States was reported in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday by local
health officials, who said it likely was contracted through sex
and not a mosquito bite.
"This needs to be further investigated to understand the
conditions and how often or likely sexual transmission is...This
is the only the second mooted case of sexual transmission," WHO
spokesman Gregory Hartl told Reuters. For now the key to control
the virus was eliminating mosquitos and wearing proper clothing.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)