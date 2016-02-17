GENEVA Feb 17 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Wednesday that $56 million is needed to combat the
Zika virus through June, including fast-tracking vaccines and
diagnostics.
The funds, including $25 million for the WHO itself, would
also be used to control the mosquito-borne virus that has now
spread to 39 countries and has been linked to birth defects in
Brazil, as well as research studies.
"Research studies are needed in order to assess: 1) presence
of the Zika virus in semen and other body fluids, including
pregnancy-related fluids; and 2) potential sexual transmission,
and mother-to-child transmission," said the WHO Strategic
Response Framework and Joint Operations Plan issued in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)