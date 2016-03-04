UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
GENEVA, March 4 There is "accumulating evidence" of a link between the Zika virus and two neurological disorders, microcephaly and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a senior World Health Organization official said on Friday.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Executive Director for Outbreaks and Health Emergencies, said that recently published studies in the Lancet on microcephaly and by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Guillain-Barre had strengthened the case that the mosquito-borne Zika virus is responsible.
"Since the public health emergency of international concern was declared (by WHO) back in February, the evidence that there may be a causal relationship has continued to accumulate," Aylward told a news briefing in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries