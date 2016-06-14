GENEVA, June 14 (There is a "very low risk" of
further international spread of Zika virus as result of the
Olympic Games to be held in Brazil, the heart of the current
outbreak, World Health Organization experts said on Tuesday.
The WHO's emergency panel on Zika, which held its third
teleconference on Tuesday, also reaffirmed its previous advice
that there should be "no general restrictions on travel and
trade with countries, areas" with Zika transmission including
cities in Brazil hosting Olympics that start on Aug. 5.
"The risks are no different for people going to the Olympics
than for other areas where there are outbreaks of Zika," David
Heymann, chair of the WHO's expert panel, told reporters at WHO
headquarters in Geneva after the meeting.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Kate
Kelland in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)