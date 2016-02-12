GENEVA Feb 12 Women who are pregnant should
consider putting off travel to areas infected with the Zika
virus as a precautionary measure, the World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Friday in new advice.
"Based on the latest evidence that Zika virus infection
during pregnancy may be linked to microcephaly in newborns, WHO
is issuing further precautionary travel advice to women who are
pregnant and their sexual partners," it said in a statement.
"Women who are pregnant should discuss their travel plans
with their health care provider and consider delaying travel to
any area where locally acquired Zika infection is occurring."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)