By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The World Bank said on
Thursday it is making $150 million in financing immediately
available to help combat the Zika virus outbreak in affected
Latin American and Caribbean countries.
The multilateral lender said in a statement that it stands
ready to increase its support if needed, and the initial amount
is based on current demands from the affected countries and
assessments from teams of experts sent there.
The World Bank also released initial projections for the
economic impact of the largely mosquito-borne virus, saying it
expects it to reduce the region's 2016 economic output by $3.5
billion, or 0.06 percent of GDP. That forecast, however, assumes
the international response to the Zika outbreak is swift and
well-coordinated.
Its forecast for the modest impact also assumes that the
most significant health risks are for pregnant women.
The World Health Organization has cited a "strongly
suspected" relationship between Zika infection in pregnancy and
microcephaly, a condition in newborns marked by abnormally small
heads and brains that have not developed properly.
The WHO declared the outbreak a global public health
emergency on Feb. 1.
Brazil, the country worst hit, said it has confirmed more
than 500 cases of microcephaly, and considers most of them to be
related to Zika infections in the mothers. Brazil is
investigating more than 3,900 additional suspected cases of
microcephaly.
The World Bank said a group of Caribbean and Latin American
countries that are highly dependent on tourism could lose more
than one percent of gross domestic product this year. It did not
name the countries but said they might require additional
support from the international community.
"Our analysis underscores the importance of urgent action to
halt the spread of the Zika virus and to protect the health and
well being of people in the affected countries," said World Bank
president Jim Yong Kim in a statement.
In 2014, Kim criticized the world's "disastrously inadequate
response" to West Africa's Ebola virus outbreak, saying that it
caused many needless deaths.
The World Bank said its Zika financing will support a wide
range of activities related to the Zika response, including
surveillance of the virus' spread, identifying at-risk people,
access to family planning and public awareness.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)