(Adds portfolio manager, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot
Jan 16 Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S.
health insurer, said it negotiated a discount with Gilead
Sciences Inc for its hepatitis C treatment and will
offer it as the preferred choice to nearly 11 million commercial
customers.
Aetna, which posted an updated coverage policy on its
website on Friday, said it believes the price it received for
Gilead's Sovaldi, and a newer combination treatment called
Harvoni, is "competitive with other recently announced
agreements for this class of therapy." It would not detail the
size of the discount.
Gilead shares closed up 3.4 percent at $100.71 after the
Aetna deal was announced. Aetna shares closed 2.3 percent higher
at $92.56.
Aetna and other insurers have pushed back against the high
price of new hepatitis C treatments and other drugs, questioning
their affordability after Gilead's Sovaldi was priced at $84,000
per treatment when it became the first new all-oral treatment to
reach the market in late 2013.
U.S. health regulators late last month approved Viekira Pak
from AbbVie Inc, the first competitor to Gilead's
drugs. Within a few days, Express Scripts, the largest
U.S. pharmacy benefits manager, dropped coverage of Gilead's
treatments in most cases in favor of the AbbVie therapy, citing
a substantial discount.
Both breakthrough treatments for the first time can cure the
liver-wasting disease in more than 90 percent of patients
without the miserable side effects of older medicines. More than
3 million people in the United States are estimated to have
hepatitis C.
Since Express Scripts' move, insurers have pressed both
AbbVie and Gilead for discounts on their hepatitis C treatments
to keep them on reimbursement lists. CVS Health, Anthem
and Humana chose Gilead drugs as their
preferred treatment, while pharmacy benefits company Prime
Therapeutics kept both on its list.
Wall Street analysts estimate the drugmakers have provided
discounts of 30 percent or more. Gilead and AbbVie would not
comment on the price reductions.
Some industry experts see Gilead and AbbVie gaining in terms
of the number of patients treated now that they have conceded on
price. Many insurers had limited use of the new hepatitis C
drugs to the sickest patients to contain costs.
"The floodgates (of patients) could start to open over time
this year," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee. He has
forecast $15 billion for Gilead worldwide hepatitis C sales in
2015 and sees room for upside.
"That number starts to go up as we start seeing some of the
prescription numbers come out," he said.
Len Yaffe, portfolio manager of the StockDoc Partners
healthcare fund, expects $18 billion in Gilead hepatitis C sales
this year as more patients are covered for treatment.
Gilead's new two-drug treatment, Harvoni, taken as one pill
once a day, is expected to replace Sovaldi use. It has a list
price of $94,500 for 12 weeks. AbbVie's Viekira Pak, which
involves more pills and drugs, and in most cases must be taken
with the older medicine ribavirin, has a list price of $83,319
per treatment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Michele Gershberg, Alan Crosby)