(Company corrected number of customers to 11 million from 20
million in first paragraph.)
By Caroline Humer
Jan 16 Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S.
health insurer, said it has negotiated a discount with Gilead
Sciences Inc for its hepatitis C treatment and will
offer it as the preferred choice to its nearly 11 million
commercial customers.
Aetna, which posted an updated coverage policy on its
website on Friday, said in a statement that it believes its
price is "competitive with other recently announced agreements
for this class of therapy."
Aetna and other insurers have pushed back against the high
price of hepatitis C treatments and other drugs, questioning
their affordability after Gilead's first drug, Sovaldi, was
priced at $84,000 per treatment, or roughly $1,000 per pill, in
late 2013.
The agreement followed a clinical review of other
FDA-approved therapies for hepatitis C, which includes the late
December approval of AbbVie Inc.'s competing treatment. Since
that approval, AbbVie and Gilead have given discounts to their
list prices of 30 percent or more, according to analysts.
Aetna declined to comment on the size of the discount. The
company said it is not updating its 2015 financial guidance at
this time.
The agreement follows similar announcements by pharmacy
benefit managers Express Scripts Inc and CVS Health
.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)