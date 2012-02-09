By Tan Ee Lyn
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 9 Germany's largest
drugmaker, Bayer AG, expects to obtain approval
within two years from China to expand the uses for its
anti-clotting drug Xarelto to include stroke prevention.
Xarelto is one of three new anti-blood clotting pills
expected to replace the decades-old and problematic stroke
preventer Warfarin. The other two are Boehringer Ingelheim's
Pradaxa, and Eliquis, developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb
and Pfizer.
Xarelto has already won approvals from the United States,
European Union, Malaysia and Japan for use to prevent stroke in
patients with atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat.
Approvals from other countries are expected in coming
months, said Richard Nieman, Bayer's vice president and head of
global medical affairs in Asia.
Bayer has said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in peak annual sales from the product, which Bayer
co-developed with Johnson & Johnson.
"For this year, we expect the bulk of approvals...in the
next year or so. We absolutely expect approval in China," Nieman
said in an interview in Singapore. Nieman said the company
expects the drug to sell well because "cardiovascular disease is
on the rise in Asia and it is under-diagnosed."
One out of every five deaths in China is now due to stroke,
with other major causes of death being cancer, respiratory and
heart-related diseases, according to China's health ministry.
Xarelto, which uses the active ingredient rivaroxaban, is
approved in more than 110 countries, including China, to fight
deep-vein thrombosis in patients undergoing hip or knee surgery.