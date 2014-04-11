(Repeats from earlier April 11 with no changes to text)
By Robin Respaut
NEW YORK, April 11 Saudi Arabia's late king,
Khalid bin Abdul Aziz, went there for heart surgery. The late
United Arab Emirates president, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al
Nahyan, traveled 7,000 miles to get there for his kidney
transplant. For decades the Cleveland Clinic has provided
healthcare to the upper echelons of Middle Eastern society who
fly halfway across the world for treatment at the Ohio-based
private medical center.
Soon, they can skip the trip. Early next year the Cleveland
Clinic plans to open an ultra-modern, 364-bed specialty hospital
on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, one of the most ambitious
forays into the oil-rich country by a U.S. healthcare brand.
The expansion comes as the Cleveland Clinic slashes hundreds
of millions of dollars off its U.S. operations to prepare for
government and private-sector spending cuts under President
Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. Cleveland
Clinic's chief executive officer, Dr Toby Cosgrove, said the
move will help bring in new revenue.
"We look at it as our petrodollars coming home to
Cleveland," Cosgrove said in an interview last week during the
Reuters Health Summit. "It's money coming back to us."
Cleveland Clinic already helps manage the Sheikh Khalifa
Medical City acute-care facility in Abu Dhabi. But the new
venture will for the first time put its name and personnel in
the region.
Peers in the field of world-class medicine, such as the Mayo
Clinic, have struggled with efforts to expand there in the past.
Cosgrove said the Cleveland Clinic's 15-year deal, under which
the United Arab Emirates will pay doctors' salaries and
management fees, allows it to avoid financial risk.
The Cleveland Clinic's reputation could suffer if it fails
to deliver the same quality of care overseas, Cosgrove said. As
a result, 70 percent of the 150 doctors it has hired are from
North America, including many who have worked at the Cleveland
Clinic. It will train an additional 2,000 staff members, from
technicians to nurses.
While the Cleveland Clinic has been approached by nearly 70
other countries interested in importing its brand, Cosgrove said
he would see how the Abu Dhabi venture performs before
considering further expansion.
The UAE is "trying to position itself on the global scene,"
said Jad Bitar, partner leading the healthcare practice for Booz
and Co. "To do this, it has associated itself with the best
hospitals in the world."
LONG-DISTANCE CHECKUP
In Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic offers its jet-setting
patients specialty wings that can be cordoned off. Hospital
staff closely orchestrate visits by the elite, overseeing
translators, hotel accommodations and specialty dietary
restrictions.
Medical tourism peaked in 2000, when 4,100 foreign patients
traveled to the Cleveland Clinic for so-called
concierge treatment. But the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York
and Washington curtailed such visits. In 2012 the Cleveland
Clinic saw 3,200 international patients, about 35 percent of
them from the Middle East.
As international patient counts fell, American facilities
began exporting their brand of U.S. medicine. The Mayo Clinic, a
Rochester, Minn.-based non-profit group, opened a cardiac office
in 2005 at Dubai Healthcare City, a health campus of 120 medical
facilities, but closed that office five years later after
struggling to attract patients.
"To charge the fees that you need to cover your costs when
you have U.S.-trained personnel and sophisticated technology,
you need some pretty high volumes," said Misty Hathaway,
administrator for the Mayo Clinic's International Practice and
chair of marketing. Mayo's was "not the right model at the right
time," she said.
The recession brought "tough economic times there for
medical efforts," said Dr Gilbert Mudge, vice president of
Harvard Medical School affiliate Partners Healthcare
International, which had planned to offer medical consulting
services for a large hospital opening in Dubai. That project was
later put on hold.
Today, the economy has rebounded and the UAE is ready to try
to expand its medical sector again.
"I think they have recovered and repurposed themselves, and
it's going to be a very dynamic medical city," Mudge said.
LOST IN TRANSLATION?
More than 4,000 physicians applied to join the Cleveland
Clinic's new venture. Dr Marc Harrison was one of them.
"For a guy who likes change, and likes to try new things,
this is a fantastic opportunity," said Harrison, who left his
job as chief medical operations officer in Cleveland Clinic's
Ohio facility to become CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Doctors practicing in the region will need to familiarize
themselves with Middle Eastern expectations, including the high
level of respect shown to elderly patients and the use
of chaperones when male doctors are seeing female patients.
Getting it right is critical.
Earlier this year the World Medical Association, along with
the American Medical Association, warned of the risks to doctors
practicing in the UAE, stating that the country had failed to
meet international fair trial standards in the nine-month
detainment of a doctor last year.
Dr Cyril Karabus, a South African pediatric oncologist, was
jailed for two months and held in the country for seven more
months after being absolved of manslaughter and fraud charges in
connection with the death of a child who had been treated in
2002. Karabus was unaware of the allegations until he was
arrested in Dubai in 2012 during a layover from Canada.
In an interview with South Africa's SABC News, Karabus
advised doctors practicing in the UAE to be "very careful."
"All I did was treat a child with leukemia, which is what I
was supposed to be there for, and suddenly I'm accused of
murdering her," Karabus said in the interview. "It's a very
difficult country because the expatriates are second-rate
citizens."
