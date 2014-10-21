WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's largest pharmaceutical distributor Neuca plans to tap into the high-margin private medical clinics sector to offset decreasing profitability in its core business, its chief executive officer told Reuters.

Neuca's Chief Executive Piotr Sucharski said it plans to invest $9 million in buying 20 outpatient clinics for a start and is ready to spend more.

"If the assessment of business looks good, then for sure we will not be confined to today's plans," he told Reuters. .

Neuca, with a market capitalisation of $297 million, has seen its net profit margin fall to 1.2 percent in the first half of 2014 from 1.6 percent last year due to stricter regulations on refundable drugs and an expansion of pharmacy chains.

"Drug distribution is still our core activity, but we know ... that we have to expand in other areas to maintain our revenue and profit growth dynamics," Sucharski said.

Private health services have expanded rapidly in Poland since the fall of communism as a more convenient, albeit expensive, alternative to the underfunded public sector.

With an ageing and wealthier population, Poland has so far attracted global companies like Bupa, which took over a chain of over 70 Luxmed clinics for about 400 million euros ($510 million) at the end of 2012.

Large domestic players like central Europe's largest insurer PZU have also started to expand into the private healthcare market, but Neuca's Sucharski said there was room for new entrants.

"We are not competing with the biggest players," Neuca's CEO said. "There are over 20,000 clinics in Poland, mostly small ones, and these are the clinics we are interested in."

Sucharski said the purchase of 20-30 clinics will in two years likely contribute 20 million-30 million zlotys ($6 million-$9 million) to Neuca's consolidated revenue, which reached 5.8 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion) last year.

He expects the medical services business to bring double-digit margins, much higher than in drug distribution.

Sucharski added Neuca wants to look into offering online medical services, also known as telemedicine.

"This is the number one investment topic in the United States, which is the leader in new technologies," Sucharski said. "We do not want to miss this opportunity and the possibilities that are in this segment of the market."

Neuca's shares have fallen 24 percent so far this year after rising nearly 200 percent in 2013. (1 US dollar = 3.3031 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7844 euro) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig/Ruth Pitchford)