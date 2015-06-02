(Corrects spelling of 'Gwirtzman' in 11th paragraph.)
By David Randall
NEW YORK, June 2 Last July, when Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen spurred a sell-off in healthcare stocks by
saying that valuations in shares of biotech companies looked
"stretched," portfolio manager Graham Tanaka saw an opportunity.
After a year-long buying spree, he now has more than a
quarter of his $17 million Tanaka Growth fund portfolio in
healthcare companies such as Gilead Sciences Inc, up
from just 5 percent at the start of last year.
That bet is paying off: his fund is beating the S&P 500 by
about 13 percentage points since the start of the year, putting
Tanaka in the top 1 percent of equity fund managers tracked by
Morningstar. Even with his big bet on healthcare, he's planning
on adding more.
"With aging demographics in the US and the developed world,
healthcare needs are going to grow dramatically faster than
GDP," Tanaka said.
In the eleven months since Yellen's warning, other fund
managers have benefitted by shaking off concerns about high
valuations and increasing their holdings of healthcare
companies. The average U.S. large cap equity fund run by a
stockpicker now holds 15.8 percent of its portfolio in
healthcare stocks, a position higher than any of the last 3
years, according to Lipper data.
With a 10 percent rally in the sector so far this year, that
outsized bet on healthcare is helping fund managers post their
best performance relative to the S&P 500 since 2007, the year
before the financial crisis. Should the rally in healthcare
continue, funds may finally be able to turn around a six-year
skid in which stockpickers have struggled to outperform
benchmarks.
Yet some market strategists and analysts said that the move
to healthcare after its significant outperformance reminds them
of the tech bubble of the late 1990s, when stock funds piled
into the hot sector just before the dot-com crash.
"Being negative on pharmaceuticals and biotech has not been
the right move thus far in 2015, but almost all the objective
data suggests that underperformance is likely in the months
ahead," said Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at
Citigroup, in a note to clients Tuesday, citing a
declining number of upward earnings revisions. "Few investors
are willing to back off what has been a very rewarding strategy,
which also means that when they back away it could get somewhat
messy."
Still, because health spending is becoming a larger part of
the economy, a broad selloff in healthcare companies akin to the
popping of the tech bubble is unlikely, said Randy Gwirtzman,
co-portfolio manager of the $95 million Baron Discovery fund
, who more than doubled his holdings of healthcare
companies over the last year.
Healthcare is expected to rise to 19.9 percent of U.S. GDP
by 2022 from 17.1 percent in 2013, according to the Office of
the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
GDP itself is expected to grow 2.4 percent this year, according
to a Reuters poll of economists.
Gwirtzman is looking for companies that can help cut costs,
rather than biotechs that offer the promise of new drugs, he
said.
His top holding, Foundation Medicine Inc, offers a
form of cancer testing that allows doctors to offer targeted
therapy more effectively. Shares of the company are up nearly 60
percent for the year after Swiss pharma giant Roche
took a majority interest in the company in January.
"There's a lot to like in healthcare other than biotech," he
said.
If there is a pullback in the healthcare sector, it could be
sharp, analysts such as Levkovich said. The Nasdaq Biotechnology
index fell nearly 6 percent in three days after Yellen noted
high valuations in July. After a subsequent rally, the biotech
sector is now trading 43 percent higher than it was before she
noted the high valuations.
BUYING BEYOND BIOTECH
While few big-name funds are significantly reducing their
healthcare holdings, some top-performing funds are becoming more
cautious because of the extent of the rally in biotech and
pharma companies. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index is up 52
percent over the last year, while the S&P Pharmaceuticals index
is up 33 percent over the same time.
Those high prices are making it harder for fund managers to
find attractive places to put their money. T. Rowe Price closed
its $14.1 billion Health Sciences Fund to new investors Monday
after receiving $1.1 billion in new investor dollars over the
first four months of the year.
"We've seen extraordinary returns from stocks like Gilead,
but we haven't been taking on any new positions until we find
extraordinary discounts," said Rafael Resendes, whose Toreador
Core fund has bested 98 percent of other large cap
funds over the last three years. Shares of Gilead are up 19
percent for the year to date, and nearly 40 percent over the
last 12 months.
Resendes, who still holds Gilead, expects to pare down his
holdings of healthcare stocks this year because they no longer
offer attractive prices.
Other managers are sticking with healthcare, but branching
out beyond its hottest sectors. Matthew Kaufler, a portfolio
manager who oversees the $997 million Federated Clover Value
fund, has been buying healthcare services companies as
more baby boomers age. Kaufler owns shares in companies such as
Brookdale Senior Living Inc, which runs upscale assisted
living and retirement centers. Shares of the company are up 2.8
percent for the year to date.
Healthcare companies overall in the S&P 500 are expected to
post an average earnings growth of 11.4 percent in 2015 compared
with just a 0.6 percent gain among the index overall, according
to S&P Capital IQ.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)