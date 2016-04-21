SOFIA, April 21 Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare
Berhad is to buy Bulgaria's Tokuda Hospital in a deal
that will help to make it the biggest private healthcare
provider in the Balkan country, the company said on Thursday.
The enlarged group plans to develop the medical tourism
business by attracting patients from the former Soviet Union and
the Middle East.
IHH's Turkish subsidiary Acibadem has agreed to acquire
Tokuda from Japan's Tokushukai Medical Corporation for 65
million euros ($73.6 million). It is also paying around 11
million euros to its existing operating partners to raise its
stake in Bulgaria's City Clinic to 76.5 percent.
"The total amount of the deal is about 250 million levs
($144.5 million), as it also includes some debt," Angel Angelov,
one of Citi Clinic's shareholders, told Reuters.
After the acquisition, Acibadem will become the leading
private healthcare operator in Bulgaria with four hospitals,
totalling 750 beds and four medical centres.
"We will focus on the development of medical tourism as this
business is still underdeveloped in Bulgaria. We will aim to
attract customers from the former Soviet Union countries as well
as the Middle East," he added.
The newly created holding company will have 2,300 employees.
The two transactions boost Acibadem's beds globally to more
than 3,500 across 22 hospitals in three countries.
($1 = 1.7303 leva)
($1 = 0.8849 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Keith Weir)