By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Bankers are lining up two
separate debt financing packages worth a combined total of 3.2
billion euros ($4.36 billion) to back the acquisitions of
healthcare firms Quiron and Generale de Sante, banking
sources said on Wednesday.
CVC Capital Partners is buying a 61 percent stake in Spanish
hospital group Quiron from fellow private equity firm Doughty
Hanson and will merge the company with its other Spanish medical
group IDCsalud, which it has owned since 2011.
Meanwhile Australia's Ramsay Health Care and Credit
Agricole Assurances (CAA) are buying a majority stake
in French private healthcare group Generale de
Sante.{ID:nL5N0OY3AA]
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and UniCredit are providing a 2.15
billion euro leveraged loan financing to back the Quiron merger
which is due to launch for syndication to investors next week.
The deal will be split between first and second lien loans and
will have leverage of around 5.5 times, the banking sources
said.
CVC declined to comment.
Private healthcare groups are taking hold in Spain following
cuts to health and education spending by the government as it
tries to hit tough budget targets.
Elsewhere a bank meeting is due to take place on Thursday to
show investors a 1.075 billion euro financing backing the
takeover of Generale de Sante.
Ramsay and CAA agreed to acquire an initial 83.43 percent of
Generale de Sante for around 750 million euros from DeA
Capital's Sante and Sante Development Europe units.
Ramsay said that its 57 percent share of the acquisition, or 429
million euros, potentially rising to 515 million euros for a
full takeover, was fully debt funded. [ID: nRLP51016a]
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and
Natixis are leading the debt financing, which includes a 500
million euro term loan for institutional investors.
Both deals are covenant-loose and include just two financial
protections -- leveraged and interest cover covenants -- as
opposed to a usual four covenants which also include fixed
charge and free cashflow covenants. Covenant-loose however
offers more protections than a covenant-lite deal, which sees
the removal of maintenance covenants.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)