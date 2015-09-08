(Adds comment from Aetna, antitrust expert)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The leading U.S. physicians'
organization said on Tuesday that two proposed mergers of U.S.
health insurers worth tens of billions of dollars could lead to
higher prices in 17 states for companies that buy insurance for
their workers or people who buy their own insurance.
Aetna Inc announced plans to buy smaller rival
Humana Inc in early July and Anthem Inc agreed
to buy Cigna Corp later that month. Both mergers are
being reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and state
insurance officials.
The American Medical Association study focused on the impact
on the commercial fully insured and self insured markets,
largely made up of employer-based plans. The health insurers
also manage plans for Medicare, Medicaid and other government
programs not included in the study.
The proposed insurance mergers follow the implementation of
President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, the Affordable
Care Act, which extended health insurance to millions of people.
Insurers say the combinations will help them better compete as
companies as the government tries to rein in healthcare
spending.
Anthem and Cigna combined would affect competition in 13
states where they sell individual insurance plans and in all 14
states where Anthem currently operates Blue Cross Blue Shield
plans, the AMA's analysis found.
Anthem spokeswoman Kristin Binns said the two companies have
limited overlap and the merger would help consumers by allowing
the merged company to better manage costs.
An Aetna and Humana merger would raise anti-competitive
issues in as many as 14 states overall including Humana's home
state of Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, Utah and Florida, the study
said. The majority of Humana's business is in Medicare
Advantage, which is not part of the study.
An Aetna spokeswoman noted that Humana's focus is on
Medicare. "The AMA report focuses on competition in the
commercial marketplace, which would not meaningfully change
following an Aetna/Humana combination given Humana's very small
commercial business," spokeswoman Cynthia Michener said.
The American Hospital Association has also made public its
analysis of the two deals, saying they would diminish
competition.
The Department of Justice will take a hard look at the
study, said Mark Ryan, of the law firm Mayer Brown and formerly
of the department's Antitrust Division.
"I think they'll pay a lot of attention to what the doctors
are saying because they would be impacted by the merger," Ryan
said.
Doctors could well be concerned that they would be paid less
because of the mergers, said Andrew Gavil, who teaches antitrust
at Howard University School of Law. "The AMA could be right but
obviously they are self-interested," Gavil said.
