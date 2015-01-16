(Repeats story that originally ran on Thursday)
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. healthcare
executives say Obamacare is likely here to stay, despite
repeated calls from Republican lawmakers for repeal of the 2010
law aimed at providing health coverage for millions of uninsured
Americans.
Top executives who gathered in San Francisco this week for
the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, say that while
President Obama's signature domestic policy achievement may well
be tweaked, it is too entrenched to be removed.
The Obama administration said in November that it aims to
have over 9 million people enrolled in government-backed federal
and state health insurance marketplaces in 2015, their second
year of operation. Another 10 million have enrolled for coverage
under an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
Opponents of the law in the newly-elected Congress, now
dominated by Republicans, seek to replace Obama's Affordable
Care Act with their own healthcare reforms. Some are betting
that the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the federal tax
subsidies helping the uninsured buy coverage in 36 states.
For private health insurers and hospitals, the addition of
millions of new covered patients has helped buoy their profits.
Drugmakers have benefited from the increase in the number of
patients eligible for reimbursement of prescription medications.
Repeal of the Affordable Care Act "is not a possibility,"
George Scangos, chief executive officer at biotechnology company
Biogen Idec Inc, said in an interview. "They would
somehow have to explain to millions of people that they will
lose health insurance."
Aetna Inc, the third biggest health insurer, said it
is talking to Republicans and Democrats about a possible "grand
bargain" to salvage Obamacare if the Supreme Court up-ends the
healthcare law later this year.
"Blowing up the (Affordable Care Act) is like shutting down
the government," Aetna Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini
told a small group of investors. "So we are having conversations
on both sides of the aisle about what ... things you change in
the ACA, what we could introduce, about how to make a grand
bargain should the Supreme Court decide."
TRANSITION PLAN
The Supreme Court is due on March 4 to hear oral arguments
in the case, with a ruling expected in June.
"We're working on a proposal to lay out the transition, to
make sure we can deal with this effectively and quickly," said
Senator John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Republican Policy
Committee.
"Putting aside the Supreme Court challenge, I don't see a
veto-proof majority" in Congress to overturn the law, said Merck
& Co Inc Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier. "I
would expect changes in the structure of the law, not a
wholesale repeal."
Some key changes Republicans are expected to target include
Obamacare's employer mandate, which requires businesses with at
least 50 full-time workers to offer health coverage to their
employees or pay a penalty, according to congressional aides and
lawmakers.
Republican lawmakers also want to change the law's
definition of "full time" as any employee who works 30 hours a
week or more, provisions that compensate health insurers for
market losses and an excise tax on medical devices, including
the machines that produce CAT scans and magnetic resonance
images.
The strategy around replacing Obamacare was expected to be a
topic this week during a meeting of Republican leadership in
Pennsylvania, congressional aides said.
Sylvia Burwell, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services, which oversees the law's implementation,
said that Republican efforts to replace Obamacare are happening
"despite increasing evidence that the law is working."
A Gallup survey showed that the percentage of Americans
without health insurance fell 4.2 percentage points to just
under 13 percent at the end of 2014.
"I don't think it will go away," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé,
Chief Executive Officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
"There will probably be some adjustments." He said the ACA has
helped companies like BioMarin that specialize in drugs for rare
diseases because it prohibits lifetime caps on reimbursement,
even for expensive medications.
