By Deena Beasley and Caroline Humer
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 The world's biggest
drugmakers face a new reality when it comes to U.S. pricing for
their products as insurers use aggressive tactics to extract
steep price discounts, even for the newest medications.
Big Pharma executives acknowledged the depth of change this
week during public presentations and interviews with Reuters at
the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco.
Drugmakers have long relied on their ability to charge whatever
they deemed appropriate in the U.S., the world's most expensive
healthcare system.
Industry advocates have defended those U.S. prices in the
past as a way to recoup the billions of dollars spent on
experimental drugs that fail and to offset discounts offered
overseas.
"There has definitely been increased price competition ...
if a product is viewed as a commodity," Derica Rice, chief
financial officer at Eli Lilly & Co, said in an
interview. "Our goal is clinical differentiation."
Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca Plc,
warned investors that the pressure exerted by health insurers
has expanded from medicines used to treat common maladies to the
specialized fields, like cancer, where drugmakers have been able
to charge their highest prices.
"Payers will try to leverage their strengths to try and get
pricing concessions because those agents are very expensive,"
Soriot said.
Many say the tide shifted with a campaign by insurers and
pharmacy benefits companies against Gilead Sciences Inc's
$84,000 hepatitis C treatment Sovaldi. The drug
represented the first effective cure for hepatitis C and quickly
raked in billions of dollars in sales within its first few
months on the market in 2014. Sovaldi's cost is based on a
12-week treatment regime and amounts to $1,000 a pill. By
contrast, the treatment costs about $57,000 in the U.K.
As soon as U.S. regulators approved Sovaldi's competitor, a
treatment from AbbVie Inc, last month, the country's
largest pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Co
dropped reimbursement for the Gilead drug.
Express Scripts said it had received a substantial discount
from AbbVie, a departure from industry practice of pricing new
competing drugs close to the incumbent for as long as possible.
It didn't say how much the discount was.
Express Scripts said this week it sought similar
opportunities for discounts in new cancer medications, and was
looking closely at a new class of cholesterol-fighting drugs
aimed at millions of patients who can't tolerate or get enough
benefit from widely-used statins.
Amgen Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
are two of the companies racing to bring the new
cholesterol treatments, which target a protein called PCSK9, to
market.
"It's not a worry. It's a reality that we will deal with,"
Regeneron CEO Len Schleifer said of Express Scripts' goals. "I
think there will be fair pricing and healthy competition in the
marketplace."
A LESS CROWDED FIELD
When pressed on how they could counter the growing pressure
from insurers, large drugmakers say they are relying on
strategies long employed in the marketplace, focusing research
on diseases that don't have adequate treatments and finding ways
to differentiate their products from competitors in terms of
effectiveness and convenience.
But some industry experts believe they will have to become
far more selective even when entering a new treatment area. The
hepatitis C example shows how insurers have been able to play
just two competitors off one another to wrest a discount.
Gilead Chief Operating Officer John Milligan said that in
recent weeks, more health plans are asking the company to drop
its hepatitis C drug price more in line with AbbVie in order to
keep both drugs on their reimbursement lists.
"Payers are starting to move beyond hand-wringing to real
action," said Glen Giovannetti, head of global life sciences at
Ernst & Young. "We are starting to see (pharmaceutical)
companies deciding which therapeutic options they want to
compete in."
Nils Behnke, a partner with Bain & Co's global healthcare
and strategy practices, noted that even for the most new
promising classes of medications, there are often three or four
companies pursuing similar development programs.
"Companies that were heavily into specialty indications
thought they were immune, but it is now clear that they are
not," he said
Merck & Co CEO Kenneth Frazier acknowledged that
U.S. prices for diabetes drugs remain under pressure. "We need
to identify a value proposition ... show that over time we can
reduce costs," he said in an interview.
Smaller biotech Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said it is
already taking into account potential competition when deciding
which research programs to pursue. CEO Stanley Crooke said the
company abandoned its PCSK9 program when it became clear the
drug would reach the market only after several others.
"We are working on diseases for which there are no real
treatments -- Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, ALS," said George
Scangos, CEO at Biogen-Idec. "In the future, we will
see more correlation between value that drugs deliver and the
way they are reimbursed."
