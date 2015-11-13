(Adds background, Optum comment)
By Deena Beasley
Nov 13 U.S. mail order pharmacy company Irmat is
suing UnitedHealth Group pharmacy benefit unit OptumRx
for its plans to drop Irmat from its network at the end of the
month.
In the suit, filed late on Thursday in New York Supreme
Court, Irmat said it received notice that it will be cut off
from reimbursement by OptumRx, which operates a mail-order
pharmacy that competes with Irmat, particularly for medicines
that treat dermatological ailments.
Irmat is the latest specialty, mail-order pharmacy to be
dropped by a payer. Last month, drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc was accused of using
its close ties with pharmacy Philidor Rx Services to improperly
inflate revenue. Valeant has denied the allegations and cut ties
with Philidor, prompting several payers to follow suit.
"We believe that Optum ... is taking these actions merely to
force its members to use only its pharmacy for mail-order
sales," said Matthew Cantor, a lawyer for Irmat.
OptumRx spokesman Matthew Stearns said that Irmat had been
approved as a retail-only pharmacy in the OptumRx network but
was providing pharmaceuticals by mail, which has different
criteria. X
Several pharmacy benefit managers, including OptumRx, last
month removed Philidor from their networks and said they are
evaluating other pharmacies with links to drugmakers.
Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest U.S.
pharmacy benefit manager, has cut Linden Care pharmacy from its
network, citing close ties with drugmaker Horizon Pharma LLC
.
Irmat, which existed only as a brick-and-mortar store on
Park Avenue near Grand Central Terminal until 2013, said it had
seen no problems in reimbursement from OptumRx since it began
its mail-order business.
Irmat said those operations had grown at a rapid pace, with
its revenue from OptumRx members rising from about $2 million in
2012 to $15.3 million in 2014. Irmat had projected that number
would more than double to $33 million in 2015.
In its lawsuit, Irmat says it began in 2013 to participate
in programs sponsored by drugmakers Galderma SA, a unit of
Nestle SA and Aqua Pharmaceuticals, owned by Spain's
Almirall SA, under which the manufacturers covered
patient co-payments on leading dermatology drugs.
Galderma makes acne drug Differin, also available as a
generic under the name adapalene, rosacea treatment Soolantra
and others, while products from Aqua include acne treatment
Acticlate, and antifungal gel Xolegel.
Irmat is seeking an injunction barring Optum from
terminating or excluding it. The pharmacy said around 27 percent
of its sales are to Optum members and the pharmacy benefit
manager's actions put Irmat danger of going out of business.
In its complaint, Irmat says that termination by Optum will
"deprive consumers of the cost-saving benefits that they enjoy
through Irmat's participation in Galderma and Aqua programs,"
since OptumRx's mail-order pharmacy will not accept the
promotional benefits offered by the drugmakers.
OptumRx's Stearns said Irmat could have attained the two
accreditations it needed to become a mail-order pharmacy.
"Nothing in their contract prevents Irmat or any other retail
pharmacy network from pursuing those accreditations."
(Additional reporting by Michele Gershberg and Caroline Humer;
Editing by David Gregorio and W Simon)