Two-year-old start-up Dialurdoctor, part of the Hyderabad-based healthcare firm e Health Access Pvt Ltd, has raised up to Rs 2 crore from two city-based angel investors, sources close to the development have told VCCircle. Although the names of the angel investors could not be immediately ascertained, Akasam Consulting acted as advisors to the angel funding transaction. The company will utilise the capital to expand its business and also to ramp up its branding and marketing activities.

Dialurdoctor was founded by Jayadeep Salveru, who had previously worked with companies like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aditya Multi Speciality Hospital.

The portal focuses on connecting patients and medical practitioners, and seeks to provide affordable healthcare solutions via telephone consultation where one can easily access a network of doctors across the globe. At any point during a phone consultation, if a doctor feels that the patient needs an expert's opinion, his/her call is transferred to a specialist of choice. In case of an emergency, the doctor may also suggest immediate hospitalisation. The firm claims that it has a network of 36 doctors across gynaecology, cardiology, paediatrics, urology, neurology, obesity, nephrology, gastroenterology and general medicine.

People must register on the site to avail its services. One needs to pay Rs 99 for one-time consultation while there is an annual subscription of Rs 499 for individuals suffering from chronic ailments. The firm also offers a premium annual service worth Rs 999, which will take care of the entire family. Payment options include credit card, debit card and payment through PayPal.

However, Dialurdoctor is not the only portal operating in the e-healthcare space. We had earlier written about MediAngels, a one-year-old start-up founded by doctors-turned-entrepreneurs Debraj Shome and Arbinder Singal. The duo has positioned their online venture MediAngels as an e-hospital that provides information and services for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions. MediAngels also raised Rs 3 crore from HDFC Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned investment arm of India's largest mortgage lender HDFC.

