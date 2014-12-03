NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. healthcare spending last
year increased 3.6 percent over 2012, the smallest rate of
growth since 1960, government officials announced on Wednesday.
The modest increase, down from the 4.1 percent increase from
2011 to 2012, continued a trend that began with the 2007-2009
recession, and is a dramatic change from the double-digit growth
of a decade ago. It fed hopes that more price-conscious
consumers, as well as policy initiatives like Obamacare, are
reining in U.S. healthcare spending, the world's highest and a
drag on both the federal budget and corporate balance sheets.
Per capita growth slowed even more, from 3.4 percent in 2012
to 2.9 percent last year, found the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS). The analysis appears in the journal
Health Affairs here
Healthcare spending in 2013 totaled $2.9 trillion, or $9,255
per person. It accounted for 17.4 percent of gross domestic
product, the same percentage as it has since 2009.
The analysis found that prices of doctor visits, hospital
care, nursing homes and other healthcare services grew 1.3
percent, more slowly than the overall inflation rate of 1.5
percent.
That modest increase likely reflects pressure that both
private insurers and Medicare are putting on providers, as well
as President Barack Obama's healthcare reform, which put checks
on what providers charge Medicare, the government program for
the elderly and disabled.
Americans used hardly any more medical services in 2013 than
in 2012, despite the aging and growth of the population. Use of
such services rose 1 percent, after a 1.2 percent rise in 2012,
largely due to lower growth in hospital care.
The historically small rise in healthcare spending occurred
across the board, in both private health insurance and Medicare.
Premiums for private insurance rose 2.8 percent compared to
4 percent in 2012, reaching $961.7 billion. What private
insurers paid out in claims ($846 billion) also rose more
slowly: 2.8 percent vs. 4.4 percent in 2012, largely because of
slower growth in spending for hospitals and doctors.
Medicare spending rose 3.4 percent, compared to 4 percent
growth in 2012, to $585.7 billion. Spending by the Medicaid
program for the poor, however, rose 6.1 percent.
CMS warned that healthcare spending will grow more sharply
if economic growth accelerates. "Historical evidence suggests it
will," said statistician Micah Hartman.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by David Gregorio)