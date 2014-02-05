Singapore-based Klinify, which offers a document management system to help private medical clinics manage patient records, has raised more than $600,000 in a seed round of funding led by Jungle Ventures, through Singapore's Technology Incubation Scheme under the National Research Foundation (NRF). The round also saw participation from angel investors from the medical industry in Singapore.

The investment will be used to expand the team, develop the product and extend the support service for clinics, the company said in a blog post.

"Investment is a long-term people relationship too and we found that we connected immediately with the team at Jungle and their partners. Those relationships, networks and experience are exactly what we are going to need as we bring medical clinics in Asia to the forefront of technology," said Krishanthan Surendran, co-founder, Klinify.

Klinify was set up in 2011 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Nishanth Sudharsanam (CTO) and Krishanthan Surendran (CEO) - both alumni of National University of Singapore. Sudharsanam had earlier co-founded Qber and Credit Mobile. Earlier, he worked as a risk analyst at Credit Suisse Singapore. His partner Surendran had previously co-founded Maalu Maalu Lanka.

Klinify removes the challenge of managing paper-based patient records and helps doctors migrate to electronic records using tablets, without affecting their workflow. The firm claims that it takes only 20 minutes to set up the application. It also enables clinicians to start using the system immediately, with little training or downtime. Klinify is currently actively developing relationships with major medical groups.

"Every other profession introduced screens and keyboards to manage information 20 years ago. Clinics have held back because doctors don't want to be turned into data entry clerks: they're there to care for patients. We are impressed that Klinify has put so much energy into really understanding the problems faced by their customers and the many stakeholders involved in medical records management," said Amit Anand, co-founder and managing partner, Jungle Ventures.

Late last month, India and Singapore-based online healthcare services provider OurHealthMate raised $440,000 in seed funding led by Bimal Shah, former CFO of Nomad Digital, a global provider of wireless solutions to the transportation sector.

