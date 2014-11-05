By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 A major California
university hospital is exploring ways to gather and use genetic
information gathered from cancer patients, hoping to break new
ground in a fledgling field of genomic medicine.
The University of California San Francisco said in an
interview it is working on a new project with Silicon Valley
start-up Syapse. Using Syapse's technology, it wants to build a
store of genetic data about various metastatic cancer cases with
patients' consent, theoretically sharpening treatment or even
coming up with new therapies.
It plans to announce its initiative on Thursday.
The application of genomics to cancer care is a rapidly
developing field. Companies such as Foundation Medicine Inc
are taking specimens from tumor cells to find changes or
vulnerabilities that can inform care.
But UCSF hopes its use of data analytics can set it apart:
Few hospitals are setting aside resources for a database of
genetic and medical information that a panel of experts can
analyze as part of routine care.
What is unique about UCSF's methods is that its medical
school is sequencing DNA from tumors and taking blood samples to
assess overall cancer risk, said Robert Nussbaum, the medical
geneticist leading the project. Nussbaum said he hopes to use
the data to identify patients for targeted therapy as opposed to
the usual chemotherapy.
With one such sample, UCSF's researchers say they will use
Illumina Inc's technology to sequence more than 500
genes implicated in cancer.
Oncologists will recommend these genetic tests to patients
with a recurrent cancer or those who are not responding well to
treatment.
UCSF, one of the better-funded health providers in the
region, would not say how much money has been set aside. Program
manager Kristen McCaleb said she expects it to last three years.
Six-year-old Syapse's technology stores genomics data in
hospital IT systems. It integrates factors into its database
such as whether the patient smokes, family history and the
latest medical research.
McCaleb said while genetic tests are not new, the hospital
had lacked the ability to integrate new data types into everyday
care.
The hospital aims to accumulate test results from about
2,000 patients per year. McCaleb selected Palo Alto-based Syapse
after reviewing vendors including Oracle.
UCSF isn't the only hospital to apply genomics to cancer. MD
Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas and other
facilities are launching similar initiatives to treat cancer
patients.
But according to Luke Lee, an associate at venture firm
Asset Management Ventures, only a small number of hospitals are
actually investing in tools for cancer genomics. Gene-sequencing
tests are expensive and many physicians are reluctant to order
them for patients.
"We're in a Catch 22 bind: If we don't gather the data to
indicate whether it's useful, we won't know if it's useful,"
said Nussbaum. "But if we don't know it's useful, no one pays
for it. Someone has to break the cycle."
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Edited by Steve Orlofsky)