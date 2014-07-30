SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 HealthTap Chief Executive
Officer Ron Gutman believes paying the doctor a visit is
expensive and time-consuming. So why not bring the doctor to the
patient - digitally?
On Wednesday, the Palo Alto-based startup, which is backed
by investor Vinod Khosla, introduced a virtual-consult service
called HealthTap Prime. Consumers can opt to pay $99 a month to
text or video conference with a physician, online or via a
smartphone.
It remains to be seen whether patients will be willing to
pay out-of-pocket for HealthTap's service, which is not covered
by the largest insurers.
HealthTap faces competition from startups such as
DoctoronDemand, which lets patients dial up a licensed physician
for $40, as well as technology companies such as Cisco.
And given their doctors' inability to take samples, examine
patients closely or employ equipment, it is unclear how it can
be useful beyond consultation for minor ailments.
HealthTap began as an Internet service for people to ask
questions and receive responses from licensed physicians. Since
2010, the WebMD rival claims that 60,000 physicians have
registered for the service.
Tele-health, which allows care providers to interact with
patients via devices and related digital technology, is an
increasingly big business. Research firm IHS forecast that the
U.S. market will grow to $1.9 billion in 2018 from $240 million
in 2013.
Khosla, who runs Khosla Ventures, recently became an advisor
to the company, and argues that HealthTap can compete against
more entrenched competitors.
"Innovation almost always comes from outside," Khosla told
Reuters. "The largest health systems don't want to disrupt
existing business models."
According to Gutman, the HealthTap experience is
differentiated by high-definition video and checklists for
people to manage their health after receiving a formal
diagnosis. It is advertising-free and intends to remain that
way.
"We're leaving several million dollars on the table each
month by not doing advertising, or selling health data to big
pharma," Gutman said.
It can take a few minutes for a patient to connect to a
doctor for a live video call, Gutman said. A doctor can then
prescribe medication through the company's apps or online site,
which patients still have to pick up at a pharmacy.
In recent years, telehealth has received some support in
Washington D.C., with both Republicans and Democrats seeing an
opportunity to drive down healthcare costs.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon)