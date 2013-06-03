SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 While many healthcare
startups are hoping the new U.S. healthcare law going into
effect next year will help drive more business their way, dental
network Brighter believes being left out of the law will help it
more.
Dental services for adults are not part of the Affordable
Care Act, which Brighter founder and chief executive Jake
Winebaum believes could encourage more businesses to drop their
existing dental-care coverage. That could help Brighter win
customers, he says.
Brighter, which launches its new service on Monday in Los
Angeles, connects its customers with dentists with whom it has
negotiated discounted rates. The rates would be similar to the
ones a dental insurance company might negotiate. Unlike with
dental insurance plans, Brighter customers do not have to pay
premiums or submit paperwork.
It is part of a group of start-ups seeking to shake up the
health care business, many spurred along by the ACA. The group
includes Practice Fusion, which digitizes medical records;
ZocDoc, which automates doctor-appointment booking; and One
Medical, which provides same-day doctor appointments for
patients who pay a membership fee.
Like Brighter, many are taking on the task of making medical
fees more transparent. Perhaps the best known is Castlight,
which raised $100 million in a funding round last year from
backers such as Morgan Stanley and T. Rowe Price.
Brighter has raised $13 million from backers including
Benchmark Capital, which also backs One Medical, and Mayfield
Fund, which also backs HealthTap, an online question & answer
service for medical issues.
The funds should allow Brighter to expand into other
California markets by the end of the year. An eventual goal of a
national network may require further fundraising, Winebaum says.
Formerly chairman of the Walt Disney Internet Group,
Winebaum also founded business-advertising network Business.com,
which he sold to R.H. Donnelley Corp for $345 million in 2007.
About 148 million Americans currently lack dental insurance,
about three times more than lack health insurance, Winebaum
says.