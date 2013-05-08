BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8 Health Care REIT Inc said it will acquire a 75 percent stake in privately held Canadian senior living services provider Revera Inc's $1.35 billion housing community portfolio.
The portfolio, which is currently owned by Revera, primarily comprises independent living communities, the companies said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.