Feb 29 Health Care REIT Inc on
Wednesday sold $287.5 million of series J cumulative redeemable
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The deal was increased from the originally planned $100
million.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley
and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC
AMT $287.5 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25.0 FIRST PAY 04/16/2012
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/07/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A