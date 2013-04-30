April 30 The deadline for health insurers to
submit applications to sell insurance in the states in which the
Federal government is running the health exchange has been
extended by three days until Friday, a spokeswoman at the
Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.
"Health insurance issuers have asked us to provide them with
more time to submit their applications to offer Qualified Health
Plans and we are accommodating that request," Alicia Hartinger,
a spokeswoman at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,
said in an emailed statement.
The exchanges are due to start open enrollment on Oct. 1,
2014.