BRIEF-Henry Morgan updates on JB Financial Group
* refers to previous announcements to market regarding jb financial group ltd
(Corrects to Tuesday from Monday in second paragraph)
Aug 13 Health Care REIT Inc said it had agreed to acquire Canada's HealthLease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at $950 million.
Health Care REIT will pay C$14.20 ($13) in cash for each HealthLease share, which represents a premium of 31 percent to HealthLease's Tuesday closing.
Health Care REIT said it expected the acquisition to add to its earnings immediately. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* refers to previous announcements to market regarding jb financial group ltd
HONG KONG, April 27 BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an undisclosed sum as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in in-demand aircraft.