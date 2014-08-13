* Health Care offers C$14.20/share for HealthLease
* Offer price fairly values HealthLease: analysts
* Rival bid unlikely, say analysts
(Adds background, analyst comments, shares)
By Anand Basu
Aug 13 Health Care REIT Inc said it
would buy Canada's HealthLease Properties Real Estate Investment
Trust in a deal valued at $950 million, including
debt, to expand its presence in senior housing and post-acute
care segments.
The acquisition is the latest in a series of deals as
healthcare real estate companies look to take advantage of
rising demand for senior care facilities in a consolidating
sector.
Analysts said Health Care's offer fairly valued HealthLease.
They said chances of a rival bid were slim as it would be
difficult to outbid Health Care, one of the largest U.S.
healthcare real estate companies.
"HealthLease has a solid growth business model, but it would
have required a lot of equity to get to the point to justify the
$14.20 target price," National Bank Financial analyst Matt
Kornack told Reuters.
In June, Health Care's rival Ventas Inc said it
would buy American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc
for about $2.6 billion.
NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said earlier this
month it would acquire Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc
for $3.35 billion.
DEAL TERMS
Health Care said the deal would add to its portfolio more
than 5,000 beds or units in North Carolina and Indiana in the
United States and Alberta in Canada.
The company offered C$14.20 ($13) in cash for each
HealthLease share, which represents a premium of 31 percent to
HealthLease's Tuesday closing.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2014
and add 4 cents per share to Health Care's earnings in the first
year after the transaction closes, the company said on
Wednesday.
Health Care also said it was partnering with HealthLease's
largest shareholder, Mainstreet Property Group, to acquire 17
projects managed by well-known operators under long-term lease
agreements.
Health Care's shares were up 2.4 percent at $65.05 on the
New York Stock Exchange in noon trading.
HealthLease's shares rose 31 percent to C$14.18 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, near the offer price.
Goldman Sachs & Co and RBC Capital Markets were Health
Care's financial advisers for the deal, while BMO Capital
Markets advised HealthLease.
Sidley Austin LLP, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Shumaker,
Loop & Kendrick LLP were Health Care's legal advisers and
Goodmans LLP advised HealthLease.
($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)