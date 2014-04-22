April 22 HCA Holdings Inc is among the
bidders for Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, which
has put itself up for sale, the Sydney Morning Herald reported
on Tuesday.
HCA, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, is
competing against Malaysia's IHH, which is being advised by
JPMorgan and CIMB, and at least one other potential Asian buyer,
according to the report.
Healthscope is seeking bids by the end or April or early
May, the paper said.
The company is considering three options for a sale process
to cash in on current strong demand for quality healthcare
assets, Healthscope managing director Rob Cooke told Reuters in
January. He identified those as an initial
public offering, trade buyer or property trust.
Healthscope owns 44 private hospitals in Australia and
pathology operations in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and New
Zealand. Private equity firm TPG and the Carlyle Group,
which beat KKR in 2010 in bidding for Healthscope, each own 50
percent of the company.
